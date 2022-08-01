The goalkeeper, now 27, has been forced to bide his time in pursuit of first-team football. But, after turning out for ten clubs – including seven spells on loan – he finally has the number one jersey.

A man-of-the-match display in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Bradford City underlined his credentials between the posts.

Doncaster Rovers keeper Jonathan Mitchell. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

“It’s been difficult at times but that’s how goalkeeping is,” he said of his career to date, which began with Newcastle United in his native North East.

"If you get an opportunity you have to try and take it. Hopefully I can keep continuing to improve every week and stay in the team.”

"You can never just rest on your laurels. You have got to work every day. As a goalkeeping group we push each other every day.”

One-time England under-21 international Mitchell rose to the challenge of an aerial bombardment at the University of Bradford Stadium in front of 19,368 fans.

The vast majority – 17,397 – were expectant home supporters, who gave the visiting keeper a bombardment of the verbal kind.

On the jeers, Mitchell said: "It can motivate you.

"While you’re in the game and concentrating it can be blocked out but you can definitely thrive from it.

"When there’s a break in play you can hear it but while the ball’s in play you’re trying to shout to your teammates and it sort of drowns out.”