But they could be in for a treat when the time comes.

The pair previously starred for Hartlepool United during two successful years for the club, which saw them win promotion from the National League and reach the EFL Trophy semi-final.

"A big reason why we brought Jamie Sterry to the club was because he’s played with Luke,” revealed Doncaster boss Grant McCann.

Luke Molyneux in action for Doncaster Rovers against York City.

"Trying to get those relationships, trying to get those balances right, is really important.”

Both players have featured in different starting XIs throughout pre-season so far.

Molyneux has caught the eye in what some might consider to be Doncaster’s second string, meaning a reunion on the pitch could be close.

"We used to link up really well,” said winger Molyneux.

"We had that good partnership on and off the ball, so hopefully we get the chance again soon.”

It is hoped right-back Sterry’s arrival can unlock Molyneux’s potential at Rovers.

He arrived as a marquee signing last summer after scoring 12 goals for Hartlepool in the previous campaign.

Despite featuring regularly under both Gary McSheffrey and Danny Schofield, he managed just three goals and three assists in his first season at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Speaking prior to his dismissal, Schofield told The Free Press the 2023/24 campaign would be a “massive” one for 25-year-old Molyneux.

How does he see it himself?

“Everyone knows we didn’t do the best last season and stats-wise it wasn’t the best for myself.

"I have got a lot to prove and a lot to show the fans.”

In Molyneux’s defence, three changes of management in under a year – with three different sets of ideas on how to play – is hardly the best recipe to get the best out of a player struggling to settle on the pitch.

But Grant McCann’s focus on attack may provide the spark Molyneux and the Doncaster faithful crave.

"The gaffer is good with attacking players,” he said.

"He likes us to be forward, he likes us to create chances, he’s really positive with that side of things – and I think it’s going to help me a lot.”