The midfield ace had played every minute of Doncaster’s first 15 league games before Danny Schofield left him out of the starting XI in his second game in charge.

A question mark lingered over 33-year-old Clayton’s future at the club after he was left restricted to bench cameos, but he has impressed since being recalled against Walsall earlier this month.

"It’s never easy," said Clayton.

Doncaster Rovers skipper Adam Clayton.

“I had two days at home where I probably wasn’t a nice person to be around. Unfortunately, you can’t not take some things home."

The dad-of-one, who is expecting his second child with wife Mandi in February, added: “After two days the wife – she’s very good with me – said ‘sort yourself out, go and get yourself back in the team and stop moping around’.

"I went to see the manager to ask what he wanted and needed to see from me. That showed him I was there to have a go, I can still improve at 33.

"He was delighted with that response. He told me what he wanted and needed and thankfully I managed to deliver.”

Clayton admitted his form had slipped, along with that of the team, before he was taken out of the firing line.

Still, as captain there was a need to maintain appearances while he was out of favour.

Clayton said: "You have to practice what you preach and do what you’re telling the young boys to do.

"If they see you coming out of the team and your head’s down and you’re maybe not training as hard, the respect for what you say will diminish.

"I’ve a lot of experience and I’ve been through it before, so I know how to deal with it.”

This time last year Clayton was at home enjoying Christmas with his family, having left former club Birmingham City in November 2021.

But he wouldn’t change a thing in 2022.

He said: “Football is Christmas and Christmas is football. If you are not playing you are watching it.

"The Boxing Day games are the best games of the season. When you win it’s brilliant.