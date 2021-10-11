Why Doncaster Rovers boss let his players clatter into each other in giant inflatables

The Rovers squad take part in zorb football at Paul Green's A1 Football Factory

And a big part of that was letting his players run into each other at full speed while encased in giant inflatables.

Rovers entered the break with an impressive 2-1 win over high-flying MK Dons and the manager was understandably keen to ensure the positive feeling the camp was not diminished with no game to focus on.

So he decamped training to the A1 Football Factory in Pontefract, owned by new Rovers fitness coach Paul Green, for a five-a-side tournament and some Zorb football - with coaching staff getting involved as well.

“It was really good,” Wellens said.

“The staff were feeling it the next morning. I felt 90.

“Sometimes when you’re in the same environment and at the same training ground every day, you need something to freshen it up.

“I thought it went really well.

“The players had a friendly game on Friday, the weekend off and it was all part of a change of scenery to freshen them up.

“They’re all feeling really good at the moment so I wanted them to go and enjoy themselves and I wanted them to do that at the weekend.

“Those that weren’t playing in the game did position specific training then everyone had the weekend off and we were back in Monday and preparing for Wycombe.”

On the zorbing, Wellens said he had no concerns about his players bouncing around the pitch but could not say the same about himself.

“I was more nervous when they were running at me!” he said.

“They’re more athletic than me so when they hit you, you know about it.

“You can’t hurt yourself because you’re surrounded by the rubber ring and you just bounce back up.

“It was enjoyable.”

*