Why Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield won't play with two strikers

Schofield has previously deployed two men up front when Doncaster have been in need of a goal but opted to replace Caolan Lavery with George Miller in attack, rather than play the pair together, during last night’s 2-0 defeat to Harrogate Town.

Lavery has replaced Miller in the starting XI in the last two matches but has encountered the same problems as Rovers continue to struggle to create chances and make the ball stick at the top end of the pitch.

Schofield, whose side have now gone four matches without a goal, said: “Every time we have changed I don’t think it’s made a big impact, pretty much all season.

Doncaster's George Miller has a pop at goal.

"The Mansfield game, probably, we were losing 2-0 at half-time and I think that made a big impact. Other times when we have changed shape or personnel it hasn’t made the desired impact.

“I made the change at 0-0 in a previous game and I think we conceded straight away.”

With his side chasing a goal, Schofield did make an attacking switch when he introduced Charlie Lakin in place of Joseph Olowu.

Aidan Barlow and Todd Miller also replaced Kyle Hurst and Luke Molyneux out wide after Luke Armstrong opened the scoring for Harrogate.

One minute later Rovers were 2-0 down thanks to Alex Pattison’s goal following a counter-attack.

Schofield added: “We always try and make positive changes to impact the game the way we see it, but it’s not had the desired effect.”

Discussing his side’s ongoing struggles in front of goal, Schofield said: “We had a scrappy chance at 0-0 to score, it got blocked a number of times.

"We need to force that ball in the net. We need to score that scrappy goal, it can’t always be a great build-up with a top finish. We have got to score scrappy goals and set-piece goals as well.”

The Rovers chief suggested a lack of confidence could now be affecting his players going forward.

He said: “We have just got to keep trying to improve their belief in those areas, we have got to try and improve their quality in those areas as well.

