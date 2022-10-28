Rovers have been easy on the eye in spells during Shofield’s first two games in charge as they look to implement his slick passing style.

But so far they have taken just one point under their new head coach, who himself has only one win in management and zero clean sheets.

Danny Schofield dishes out instructions from the touchline.

“I believe the way we play football wins games,” said a defiant Schofield, who was hired with a remit of introducing an “entertaining and attacking approach”, as per the club’s demands.

"I don’t just do it for it to look good, or to entertain.”

Schofield has another chance to pick up his first win since taking over when Doncaster host Gillingham at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

He added: "The football we played the other night (against Stevenage) created chances.

"I’ve coached teams before where we have played good football, had lots of passes, but really not been productive.”

Rovers dominated possession against Stevenage and managed 17 efforts on goal, although just two of them were on target.

Schofield has said he is not wedded to any particular formation and will work around the players at his disposal.

Playing with two strikers has at times paid dividends for Doncaster this season.

Would Schofield consider it?

“Potentially,” he said.

"It’s something I have in my plan, depending how the game is going.