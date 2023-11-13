Why Doncaster Rovers are relishing FA Cup replay against Accrington Stanley

Zain Westbrooke has welcomed an early opportunity for Doncaster Rovers to put right their “worst display of the season”, according to boss Grant McCann.

Westbrooke admitted Doncaster “just weren’t at it” as they were comfortably beaten by AFC Wimbledon on Saturday despite their hosts finishing the match with nine men after two second-half red cards.

Midfielder Westbrooke has been one of the team’s best performers this season but conceded his own performance in the capital wasn’t up to scratch.

He said: “People have been having words saying ‘that can’t happen again’ and the positive thing is we have got a game on Tuesday.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Zain Westbrooke puts the ball into the box against AFC Wimbledon.

"That’s exactly what you want when you know you haven’t performed how you want to perform – individually, like myself, and as a team.

"You want there to be another game coming around the corner quickly so you can turn it back around.”

Rovers are back in action tomorrow night when they take on Accrington Stanley in a replay of their FA Cup first round tie, which was drawn 2-2 at the Eco-Power Stadium earlier this month.

Get it wrong again tomorrow, and they will have to wait 11 days for redemption after this weekend’s visit of Walsall in League Two was called off due to international call-ups in the Saddlers’ camp.

Westbrooke said: “We had a good performance against Accy for the majority the other day, we want to get back to that and more because we want to win and progress in the Cup."