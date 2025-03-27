Why Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City fans will have to wait longer for fixture clarity

Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City are both firmly involved in a League Two promotion battle that looks like it is going right down to the wire.

The Bantams are second in the division, on 69 points, with Rovers in fifth on 63 points - albeit with a crucial game in hand. The two are scheduled to meet on the penultimate weekend of the campaign in what many are predicting will be a white-hot atmosphere in DN4.

That game at the Eco-Power Stadium is Rovers' final home game of the regular season and at present it is down to be played on Saturday, April 26 at 3pm.

However, many are under the impression that given the fixture's importance in the promotion race it is inevitable it will be chosen for live Sky Sports coverage. The broadcaster's extended EFL deal for this season has seen them move ample games, with the Saturday 12.30pm slot often seeing two League Two matches chosen each week.

The broadcaster usually releases details of its picks four weeks in advance on a Thursday. But the EFL has confirmed that this arrangement is changing for the run-in. Under the previous arrangement, today (March 27) would have been when fans discovered if the game's time and date was being changed to cater for TV. But the decision will now be made a week later meaning a further wait for eager fans.

For Rovers in particular any change would mean that just two of their final nine games would be on a Saturday at 3pm: this weekend's home game with Carlisle and the final day of the campaign away at Notts County.