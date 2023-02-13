Why Danny Schofield believes Doncaster Rovers may have turned a corner

Doncaster's season has been blighted by inconsistency but they have now responded to three straight defeats with consecutive wins to get their play-off push back on track.

Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Swindon Town also sealed back-to-back clean sheets in the league for the first time this season and just two points separate Rovers from the top seven ahead of tomorrow's visit of Barrow.

Asked if he felt his side had turned a corner, Schofield said: “I hope so. Some performances have been really positive and we’ve followed it up with not-so-good results.

Danny Schofield, Doncaster Rovers boss.

"We just need to be consistent now with our performances. Hopefully we can gain a lot of confidence from the last two games.”

Doncaster have twice previously put together back-to-back wins under Schofield, only to then lose their next game.

Do things feel different this time round?

"I think so,” he said.

“There’s a different feeling. We can analyse and assess everything but some things can’t be measured.

"I sense a real togetherness in the dressing room. Will that instil a real belief? I hope so, but football is football, we know what it’s like.”

Schofield added: "We just need to keep nailing what we do, keep reflecting on the performances and trying to improve as much as we can.

"Then we will see how we go against Barrow on Tuesday night.”

Barrow beat Doncaster 2-0 in the reverse fixture in September but have not won in five matches, with three defeats during that time.