Why Cambridge United postponement is not such a bad thing for Doncaster Rovers

Goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg will head away on international duty after this weekend

But pushing back the clash with Cambridge United has presented Doncaster Rovers with an opportunity to return to league action in a much healthier position.

The scheduled September 4 meeting between the two sides has been postponed after a trio of Rovers players were called up for international duty.

Goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg will head away with Sweden while Tiago Cukur and Ethan Galbraith are to be involved at U21 level for Turkey and Northern Ireland respectively.

It means Rovers will have a fortnight’s break in the league between this weekend’s trip to Rotherham United and the visit to Wigan Athletic on September 11.

There is great confidence that by the time Rovers arrive at the DW Stadium that Jon Taylor and Jordy Hiwula will be back available after missing the start of the season with respective ankle injuries.

Skipper Tom Anderson should also be ready to make his return after limping off last weekend, while Rovers will hope they can clear up the various niggles and aches with which many of the squad are currently struggling.

There is a very good chance that only long term absentee Fejiri Okenabirhie will be unavailable for the trip.

Rovers are desperate for attacking reinforcements so the returns of Taylor and Hiwula will provide a considerable boost as they head into a tough run of fixtures.

Rovers will still have to tackle the Papa John’s Trophy group game with Rotherham on September 7 but Richie Wellens would likely have made a raft of changes for the fixture regardless so will be comfortable dealing with that fixture.

He will do so without Dahlberg who will be with Sweden for the World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Greece, as well as a friendly with Uzbekistan. The keeper will be looking to add to his two caps for his country.

Cukur and Galbraith will both be involved in European U21 Championship qualification.

Turkey U21s will host their Belgian and Scottish counterparts while Northern Ireland are set to face Malta and Slovakia.

