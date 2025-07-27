Why Blackpool test ticked all the boxes for Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann

Rovers and Blackpool played out a draw in Saturday's friendly.

As a spectacle, Doncaster Rovers' friendly stalemate with Blackpool wasn't one to set pulses racing.

The first half at the Eco-Power Stadium left plenty to be desired with Rovers failing to test Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the Seasiders' goal and trailing after a bizarre error from their own goalkeeper, Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

But Rovers improved after the break with Owen Bailey scoring an equaliser before more cohesive play came to the fore for Grant McCann's side.

A draw was probably about right against a team that Rovers will compete against in League One next season. McCann was pleased, on the whole, with the performance and says that it gave them a good feel of what they'll be facing week in, week out once the campaign gets underway next weekend.

Ben Close earned praise from Rovers chief Grant McCann.

"They're a good team Blackpool and I think they've got better with the signings they made," McCann told the Free Press.

"I know they lost one or two but signings like Honeyman, Ihiekwe, Horsfall are all good players. Their two front boys are a handful and like I say, they're a good team.

"There is a step from League Two to League One. I don't think it's as huge a step from League One to the Championship but there is certainly a step. Players are more physical, stronger and more clever. So that was a good barometer for us today."

McCann swapped his entire outfield in the second half with the vast majority of his squad getting minutes under their belt. One of those was Ben Close, who ended last season out on loan at Eastleigh. He's impressed pre-season and again came in for praise from his manager after a cameo against Steve Bruce's side which could well have seen him walk away with the matchball.

"He's looked good and Ben knows he's got good competition in midfield," McCann added.

"I actually had a chat with him just a few days ago to tell him he's looking great and just telling him it's up to him. He could have had a hat-trick today! I thought the first one was in, then another with his left foot and then a shot from the edge of the box. Ben did well but there were lots of good performances today."

Rovers host Exeter City on Saturday in their curtain-raiser.