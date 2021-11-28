Why Ben Close was forced off and Jon Taylor missed Doncaster Rovers' trip to Burton Albion

Ben Close was back in action for Rovers at Burton

The midfielder returned to action after a month out with a hamstring problem but lasted only the opening 45 minutes after suffering a knock late in the first half at the Pirelli Stadium.

“Losing Ben was a big blow because he does give us the experience in midfield,” boss Richie Wellens said.

“It was his knee.

“It’s nothing to do with his hamstring but we’ll have to assess it and it’s too early to tell now.”

Losing Close again would be a blow after fellow midfielder John Bostock was ruled out until February with an ankle injury earlier in the week.

Also returning at Burton was Jordy Hiwula, who made his comeback from a foot injury.

Wellens said: “We played Jordy and he got through it but he’s not 100 per cent fit.”

Jon Taylor was not part of Saturday’s squad after Rovers receive a recommendation that he did not feature.

The winger played around an hour in Rovers’ two previous games after returning from the ankle injury that kept him out for eight months.

“The consultant is leading things with Jon and he felt with the load he’s had over the last week he shouldn’t be involved,” Wellens said.

Rovers should have Joseph Olowu available for Wednesday’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Crewe Alexandra as suspensions for red cards are not applicable across the competition.

Olowu will miss the FA Cup tie with Mansfield Town and the return to league action against Oxford United.

