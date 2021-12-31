Why any new signings would not be available for Doncaster Rovers' trip to Morecambe

EFL

Rovers are hoping to make significant additions in the window and quickly, but new signings will only be available to play until next Saturday’s clash with fellow strugglers Fleetwood Town.

The EFL will not register new signings until January 4 to ensure a fair situation for all clubs playing over the New Year weekend.

As the round of fixtures is spread across several days, the EFL want to avoid those clubs playing later in the weekend having an advantage when it comes to being able to call upon new additions.

EFL regulation 42.5 states ‘where the opening date of the winter transfer window could result in some clubs being unable to register players for the round of league matches scheduled on or around that opening date, but others would, then the league shall be entitled to withhold confirmation of registration until the next following league match.’

For League One in particular, this weekend’s round of fixtures is the 26th of the season, with matches on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Rovers travel to relegation rivals Morecambe on Sunday.

*