Who will stay? The Doncaster Rovers players under contract for next season

Doncaster Rovers have 16 players contracted for next season, but a summer of change could see many of them move on.

With Doncaster set for their lowest league finish since 2003, head coach Danny Schofield has been promised a budget to assemble a side capable of challenging for promotion in 23/24.

That could mean the end of the road for several players.

Up to 10 players who are out of contract this summer could also leave the club.

James Brown, Todd Miller and Ben Nelson are all set to return to their parent clubs, while Charlie Lakin’s loan has already been cut short due to a season-ending injury.

Another squad overhaul awaits during the off-season, it seems.

