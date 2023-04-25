News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
50 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
2 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
2 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
3 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Who will stay? The Doncaster Rovers players under contract for next season

Doncaster Rovers have 16 players contracted for next season, but a summer of change could see many of them move on.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 26th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

With Doncaster set for their lowest league finish since 2003, head coach Danny Schofield has been promised a budget to assemble a side capable of challenging for promotion in 23/24.

That could mean the end of the road for several players.

Up to 10 players who are out of contract this summer could also leave the club.

James Brown, Todd Miller and Ben Nelson are all set to return to their parent clubs, while Charlie Lakin’s loan has already been cut short due to a season-ending injury.

Another squad overhaul awaits during the off-season, it seems.

Doncaster already have 16 players under contract for next season, but how many of them will stick around?

1. Who will stay?

Doncaster already have 16 players under contract for next season, but how many of them will stick around? Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Wing-back Maxwell signed a two-year deal last summer following a successful trial.

2. James Maxwell

Wing-back Maxwell signed a two-year deal last summer following a successful trial. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Anderson recently signed a new contract until the summer of 2025.

3. Tom Anderson

Anderson recently signed a new contract until the summer of 2025. Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Olowu has also signed a new contract in recent weeks to keep him at Doncaster until 2025.

4. Joseph Olowu

Olowu has also signed a new contract in recent weeks to keep him at Doncaster until 2025. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Doncaster