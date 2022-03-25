Adam Clayton was sent off in Doncaster Rovers' recent defeat at Cheltenham Town.

Who are the ‘dirtiest’ sides in League One and where do Doncaster Rovers rank alongside their rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United?

Where does Gary McSheffrey’s side rank in the League One ill-discipline table?

By Joe Buck
Friday, 25th March 2022, 11:37 am

Doncaster Rovers are embroiled in a relegation fight with the battle for suvival set to go right to the wire.

And in tight races, often it is the smallest margins that can decide your fate. In football, one of those small margins is discipline.

By keeping 11 players on the pitch at all times and not losing your best players through suspension, you will give yourself the best chance of success.

With that in mind, here, using data from Transfermarkt, we take a look at what the current League One disciplinary table looks like and whether or not Rovers’ discipline may be a worry to supporters as we approach the crunch-end of the campaign:

(Note: To calculate the ‘total disciplinary points’, straight red-cards are awarded five points, second-booking red cards are awarded three points whilst yellow cards are awarded one point.)

1. Plymouth Argyle = 56 points

Total yellow cards = 56, straight-red cards = 0, second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 56

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Morecambe = 62 points

Total yellow cards = 57, straight-red cards = 1 (Shane McLoughlin), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 62

Photo: Tony Marshall

3. Bolton Wanderers = 62 points

Total yellow cards = 52, straight-red cards = 2 (Ricardo Santos x2), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 62

Photo: Gareth Copley

4. MK Dons = 63 points

Total yellow cards = 58, straight-red cards = 1 (Daniel Harvie), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 63

Photo: Pete Norton

