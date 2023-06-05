News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers are rated as 20/1 shots to win next season's League Two.

Where SkyBet expect Doncaster Rovers to finish in the 2023/24 League Two season, plus predicted finishing positions for Tranmere Rovers, Bradford City, Salford City, Barrow, Gillingham and MK Dons - picture gallery

Doncaster Rovers are expected to push for a play-off place next season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have priced Rovers at 20/1 to take the title.

It places them in a pack of teams, including Salford, Mansfield, MK Dons and Swindon in the hunt for a play-off spot.

Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Rovers will do via our social media channels. (League positions are based on odds to win the league).

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

7/2

1. Wrexham

7/2 Photo: Jan Kruger

6/1

2. Stockport County

6/1 Photo: Paul Harding

9/1

3. Notts County

9/1 Photo: Eddie Keogh

11/1

4. Gillingham

11/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

Related topics:Tranmere RoversLeague TwoMK DonsBradford CityGillingham