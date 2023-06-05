Doncaster Rovers are expected to push for a play-off place next season.

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have priced Rovers at 20/1 to take the title.

It places them in a pack of teams, including Salford, Mansfield, MK Dons and Swindon in the hunt for a play-off spot.

Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Rovers will do via our social media channels.

