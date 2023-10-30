News you can trust since 1925
A total of 62,644 fans have watched Doncaster Rovers home games this season.

Where Doncaster Rovers would rank in a combined League One/LeagueTwo crowd table and how they compare to Port Vale, Wigan Athletic, Mansfield Town, Bristol Rovers and Peterborough United - picture gallery

Doncaster Rovers’ season is starting to pick up pace after yet another win at the weekend.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:01 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:15 GMT

After a slow start to the season, Rovers are just six points off the play-off places.

Despite some poor results the fans have stuck by Rovers. So far 62,644 fans have watched Rovers’ home games this season at an average of just under 7,000/

And they are gates that would be at home in League One with Rovers enjoying better crowds than 15 current League One clubs, including promotion-chasing Peterborough United.

Here we look at an alternative table, which ranks League One and Two clubs based on total crowds this season.

The figures are correct as of Sunday October 29 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Total crowds: 166,160

1. Bolton Wanderers

Total crowds: 166,160 Photo: Tom Dulat

Total crowd: 157,975

2. Derby County

Total crowd: 157,975 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 142,981

3. Portsmouth

Total crowd: 142,981 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 121,655

4. Charlton Athletic

Total crowd: 121,655 Photo: Getty Images

