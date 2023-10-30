Doncaster Rovers’ season is starting to pick up pace after yet another win at the weekend.

After a slow start to the season, Rovers are just six points off the play-off places.

Despite some poor results the fans have stuck by Rovers. So far 62,644 fans have watched Rovers’ home games this season at an average of just under 7,000/

And they are gates that would be at home in League One with Rovers enjoying better crowds than 15 current League One clubs, including promotion-chasing Peterborough United.

Here we look at an alternative table, which ranks League One and Two clubs based on total crowds this season.

The figures are correct as of Sunday October 29 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.