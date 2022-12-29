News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers have an average crowd of 6,372 this season, which is better than nine League One clubs.

Where Doncaster Rovers would be in a combined League One/Two crowd table and how it stacks up against Bristol Rovers, Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers, Exeter City and Leyton Orient - gallery

Doncaster Rovers fans have been through a tough time of it of late.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

But the fans have still backed the boys in great numbers this season with a healthy average crowd of 6,372.

It is an average which is better than nine clubs in League one.

So where would Rovers be in a combine crowd table of League One and League Two clubs?

Here’s how the combined crowd table would look, which features nine League Two sides,

1. Derby County

26.926

2. Ipswich Town

25.745

3. Sheffield Wednesday

23.867

4. Portsmouth

18.282

