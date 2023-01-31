League Two’s clubs are working hard to revamp their squads – be it for promotion pushes or to try and beat the drop.

Some cash will most certainly be splashed but not like in days gone by.

Most clubs are unlikely to break the level of their current record signings. Three clubs – Bradford, Doncaster and Stockport – have all spent over £1m on players before.

Salford’s record transfer could have been paid by a personal bank loan, coming in at £7,000 for Jordan Hulme.

But how would the League Two table look if it was based only on each club’s record signing, and who would be going up and down?

Here we have the answers courtesy of the www.transfermarkt.co.uk website.

1 . Bradford City - £3.38m David Hopkin is Bradford City's record signing after joining from Leeds in 2000/01.

2 . Doncaster Rovers - £1.15m Billy Sharp joined Doncaster Rovers for a club record in 7 July 2010.

3 . Swindon Town - £900,000 Joey Beauchamp joined Swindon in the 1994/95 season for £900,000 from West Ham.

4 . Stockport County - £800,000 Ian Thomas-Moore joined Stockport for a record fee at the start of the 1998/99 season.