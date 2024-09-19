They face one of the tougher away days of the season this weekend when they head to a struggling MK Dons side who are desperately searching for a win.

Rovers remain well-placed in what is looking like a competitive top seven. But can Rovers go all the way and seal automatic promotion?

This supercomputer, published by Grosvenor Sport, has given this prediction on how the League Two table will finish.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The final table is the result of a prediction model simulating each game of the season and predicting the exact score it thinks every game will be. A level of randomness is also added into the predictions to ensure that upsets happen rather than the best teams in the league winning every game. The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 1,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.