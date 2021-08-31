Will Grigg is a target Richie Wellens is particularly keen on

But there are other strong options available to boss Richie Wellens as he looks to boost his attacking ranks.

Rovers yesterday submitted their final financial packages for the two players and expect to hear the decisions from the respective parent clubs some time on Tuesday morning.

One of the players is Sunderland striker Will Grigg while the other is a highly rated youngster from a Premier League club who operates primarily as an attacking midfielder but can also play on the wing.

Rovers have received fresh encouragement in recent days for their hopes of securing a loan move for the young player, whom they have been tracking since the start of summer.

As for Grigg, Rovers have discussed terms which would see them pay only a fraction of the 30-year-old’s hefty wage packet from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have yet to sign off on their side of the deal but are understood to be happy for the striker to join Rovers should he remain in League One.

Rovers would need to move players on in order to finance the loan deal for the ex-Wigan Athletic forward but Wellens remains hopeful the funds can be made available by other means.

Should he not land Grigg, there are several Championship-based strikers for whom deals could be done, with the Rovers recruitment team sounding out clubs and players over loan moves.

West Bromwich Albion forward Kenneth Zohore is one option for Rovers.

He joined the Baggies from Cardiff City in a deal worth up to £8million in 2019 but has struggled to establish himself at the Hawthorns and spent last season on loan at Millwall.

Powerful Hull City forward Tom Eaves is another potential recruit for Rovers. The former Gillingham man has fallen down the pecking order with the Tigers, who have also signed ex-Rovers loanee Tyler Smith.

Rovers have also spoken to Luton Town regarding experienced striker Danny Hylton. The 32-year-old has mainly been used as back-up since the Hatters’ promotion to the Championship two years ago.

At the other end of the experience spectrum is Swansea City striker Kyle Joseph. The 19-year-old joined the Swans from Wigan after bursting on the scene and netting five goals in 20 appearances last season.

There is also the possibility that Wellens could look to the free agent market for reinforcements, with such deals able to be done after the transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, Rovers will continue with their attempts to secure moves away for the likes of Omar Bogle and Ed Williams in the final hours of the window.

Bogle - to whom it has been made clear he is not in Wellens plans for the future - has previously turned down opportunities to leave the club.

