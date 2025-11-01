Whatsapp groups and player-led drills - Inside Doncaster Rovers' set-piece preparations

The topic of set-pieces is high on the footballing agenda right now.

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League but plenty of pundits have jumped on the fact that they've scored more than half of their goals from dead-ball situations. It's a trend that appears to be catching on in the top flight, with nearly 20 per cent of all goals so far this term coming from set-pieces.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has had his own issues with set-plays earlier this season, when the team went through a rough patch of conceding from corners, throw-ins and free-kicks.

Whilst they have shored up at the back, it's from an offensive point of view where McCann would like to see further improvement. When asked by the Free Press about how much work goes into the art of set-pieces, the Northern Irishman gave a fascinating insight.

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers players have plenty of input into set-piece drills, especially from an offensive point of view. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"The way it works, we'll send into the players' Whatsapp group the last four or five opposition games in terms of how their set-up is from corners and free-kicks," he says.

"And then as the week goes on we dwindle it down to three or four set-plays we'll use in-game - and that's all led by the players. We have a set-play group here and sometimes it's players who are actually not starting in the game but they still have the freedom to go and express what they think. That's good to have at any club because we're not a dictatorship here.

"It's about the players taking accountability at times. We're quite open here. The players work with mostly Kyle (Letheren, goalkeeping coach) and Cliff (Byrne, assistant) on them, but also myself too. The players have got a real say here, particularly attacking from corners. Players have that ownership and accountability of where they need to be at every corner, or what their job is. Last season we were excellent at it but we need to still get better this season.

"We've got some big lads who can attack the ball and lads who can deliver."

On set-pieces as a whole, McCann believes the fact that they are currently in vogue is part of the cycle of football.

"They're important because you see what Arsenal are doing in the Premier League at the minute," he adds. "I think I saw a stat the other day where two-thirds of their goals have been from set-pieces. That shows you the importance, doesn't it?

"But I do think football is changing a little bit and going back to getting it forward quicker to beat the press. People aren't afraid to get their goalkeeper to hit the top line and stuff like that. That makes it interesting because a few years ago it was doing about 65 passes before you got to the halfway line! I think it's changing again which is for the better, for me.

"I wouldn't say it's going direct but teams are playing it forward faster and I think that's what everyone wants to see including me, other managers and fans. Football goes in cycles doesn't it?"