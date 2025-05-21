What recent history tells us about League One landscape Doncaster Rovers are walking into

Doncaster Rovers are still riding the crest of a wave as we head into the summer break.

Grant McCann's side won the League Two title last term thanks to a strong end to the campaign, winning their final four games.

At one point in the campaign it looked as though it may well have been slipping away but Rovers came good just when it mattered and in the end won the title with a healthy four-point buffer.

Thoughts now turn to what kind of challenge they'll face upon a first tilt at the third tier in three years. McCann has so far, understandably, refused to talk too much about next season only insisting that he doesn't want the club to go up and just make up the numbers: "We didn't want to go into another division and just be floating around in there."

Wrexham are the only side post-Covid to go up from League Two and then up again out of League One. (Photo by Kya Banasko/Getty Images)

So what kind of landscape are they walking into? Well it's a mightily tough ask for newly-promoted sides to go again and reach the Championship - not that anyone is thinking out loud about such a prospect for Rovers.

Across the last five seasons, there has been just one team that's been promoted back-to-back: Wrexham. And we all know how well-backed the Welsh side have been in the transfer market since their Hollywood owners got involved.

Similarly, Stockport County have risen through the leagues in recent years - no thanks to some sizeable financial investment - and their third-placed finish last season is the only other example of a newly-promoted League One side qualifying for the play-offs in their first year.

Other than that, in the post-Covid landscape it's been a case of most clubs just trying to consolidate and then push on. To that regard, 13 of the last 20 teams to go up from League Two have stayed afloat, either by the skin of their teeth or in the case of some by posting impressive top-half finishes.

And what of those whose adventures in League One have been all-too brief? Five of the last 20 have gone straight back down, with 2021-22 being the last season when all four promoted teams stayed up.