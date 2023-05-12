Returning to League One is a priority for Doncaster and McCann, who previously led Hull City to the League One title in 2021 and will be given a budget for a promotion push.

But they won’t be the division’s only well-backed side, with the likes of Hollywood-owned Wrexham, MK Dons, Forest Green and one of Notts County or Chesterfield entering for 23/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockport, Bradford, Salford have also invested heavily and will all be in League Two again next season if they miss out on promotion via the play-offs.

Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne during his first spell in charge of Doncaster Rovers.

“It’s going to be a very tough division,” admitted McCann, who reached the League One play-offs with Doncaster during his first spell as manager.

"There are going to be some big clubs in there if Notts County go up with Wrexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s two teams who have got well over 100 points in the National League, which is an unbelievable achievement for them and I am sure they will be back financially as well.

"The teams in the top seven now, there’s only going to be one of them who goes up so it’s going to be a really tough division.

"The teams coming down from League One – the likes of Morecambe and Forest Green – I am sure they will be really competitive.”

Teams relegated from the third tier have tended to perform well in the league below but this season was the first time in five years none of the four demoted clubs were promoted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann is understood to have been Doncaster’s first choice to replace Danny Schofield, who was sacked on Tuesday.

The speed of his appointment would suggest contact had been made prior to the final day of the season on Monday.

While the length of McCann’s contract has not been disclosed, it is believed to be a one-year rolling deal.

That has been a common feature of recent appointments although safeguards are in place should the Northern Irishman once again be the subject of an approach from another club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann was poached by Championship side Hull off the back of his success at Rovers in 18/19.