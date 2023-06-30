News you can trust since 1925
What ‘natural leader’ Richard Wood said about captaining Doncaster Rovers next season

Richard Wood says he won't put himself forward to become captain of Doncaster Rovers - but did not rule it out.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

The experienced defender, who turns 38 next week, will form part of a new leadership group within Rovers' dressing room following his move from Rotherham on a one-year contract.

Wood has captained several of his former sides and has been recruited to add some much-needed character and leadership to Doncaster, who were found wanting far too often last season as they registered their lowest league finish in 20 years.

With his transfer business almost done, Grant McCann is yet to confirm his skipper for the upcoming campaign.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Richard Wood. Photo: Heather King/Doncaster RoversNew Doncaster Rovers signing Richard Wood. Photo: Heather King/Doncaster Rovers
New Doncaster Rovers signing Richard Wood. Photo: Heather King/Doncaster Rovers
Tommy Rowe was club captain last term with Tom Anderson voted matchday captain by his teammates.

But doubts remain over the latter's fitness amid two years of injury issues.

"I'm not putting myself forward," said centre-back Wood, a veteran of more than 600 games over a 20-year professional career.

"I'll just work and carry on as I always have done, irrelevant of captaincy. It doesn't really matter to me, I just want to carry on as I have done all my career and do right.

"We will see what happens."

McCann has described Wood as a “natural leader”.

After spending nine years at Rotherham, with whom he won three of his four career promotions, the towering defender arrived at Cantley Park on Wednesday to meet his new teammates.

"I was like a kid at a new school wanting to go around introducing myself to everybody, get to know faces and names quickly," Wood said.

Were there any nerves after such a big change?

"Not as much at my age now," he said.

"I have been into quite a few different dressing rooms at quite a few different clubs. Now, at my age, if people don't like me I'm not too fussed.

"I will always work exactly the same and I am sure I will get on with everybody fine.

"I want to help as many people as I can, that's why Grant brought me in. That was the first thing he said to me.

"I have gotten on well with Grant over the years. I played against him numerous times when he was playing, so he knows what I'm about and what I bring to the table.”

