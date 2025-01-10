What Grant McCann said on Doncaster Rovers transfers, Brandon Fleming and Hull City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers visit Hull City on Sunday in the FA Cup third round. Ahead of the game, manager Grant McCann spoke with the media. Here's a transcript of his pre-match media conference:

Q: How has the cold weather affected training this week?

GM: "It's been a bit difficult with the snow but we're fortunate with the facilities we've got here. We've got 4G that we can train on down at the stadium which is a blessing at this moment in time because the stadium pitch is frozen. Training on 4G isn't ideal but it's a true ball run and there's no bobbles on there, no excuses for failing to control a ball. It's not ideal but hopefully we'll be back on the grass next week."

Q: How do you reflect on Brandon Fleming's time at Rovers after he went back to Hull?

GM: "Brandon is a good player. When he came in just after the start of the season, we had an injury to James Maxwell which we thought would be longer than planned but he got back quickly. Brandon knew right away when he came in that it was because of an injury. Brandon was clear from day one. He's gone back now and we've got two good full-backs in James and Jack Senior fighting for that position."

Q: How did the recall play out - did you have to agree to the deal?

GM: "Yes. It was more of us looking at it and wanting to refine the group really. It's disappointing every week leaving players out.

"Although the boys train well and I don't have any issues or anyone knocking at my door. People outside the club may think 'well, how do you keep them all happy?' but we have such a good group of players.

Rovers' chief Grant McCann.

"It was a case me and Brandon looking at it and saying Maxwell and Senior are both fit and in good form. Brandon's out of contract in the summer and will want to play games to keep himself in the shop window and we couldn't really offer him that. So it was more of a mutual decision really, that he went back. We wish him well because I love Brandon. Of all the games he's played, probably 70 of them have been under me and I don't think he's probably played 100 games so he knows how much I like him as a player. I've no doubt he'll have a really good career but at this moment we have to focus on what we have, in James and Jack."

Q: Were you in for Matty Craig?

GM: "I don't get involved in any of that speculation. I'm too long in the tooth. No doubt this month we'll be linked with x, y, z. We don't come out and speak about other people's players. We have a focus on our own plan, what we're trying to do and making us stronger.

"One or two players might need to go and play some football which is fine, it's what it's about. From our point of view we want to refine it and make it strong, as well as one or two bodies coming in to make us ultra-competitive. It's not easy but we're working hard."

Q: Are you close to another signing?

GM: "Yeah, we are. We're working hard. I was on my phone constantly yesterday, by the end of the day I had a massive headache.

"I can guarantee the Doncaster fans that we are trying to make this group stronger for sure and put us in the best place possible so that we have a competitive 20-man squad. At the minute the squad's a bit big and we want to refine it and get it back to the best place possible. It's got like that because of injuries and us bringing players in. We'll refine it and make it ultra-competitive by the end of this window.

"Hopefully there's some good news over the coming days."

Q: Does that figure of 20 cover goalkeepers or just outfield players?

GM: "It's just outfield players. We want to have competition. That's what we're aiming to do and it's not easy to do, to find clubs for players. People already have their squads and if we get to the end of the window and everyone is still here then I'm fine with that. But what we will do is still bring in players to make us more competitive.

Q: How's it looking on the outgoing front?

GM: "It's important some players go out and get some football. It's not easy because it has to be the right opportunity for them, with the club that'll come in and pay their wages and stuff like that. It's not as simple as saying 'you're off, see you later'.

"We have to be honest, which I am. Players are well aware of where we are so let's see where we go."

Q: Are you able to sign players permanently or are you limited to just loans?

GM: "The window's difficult in January to buy anybody, particularly at this level. You don't see it alot in this division in this window. We'll be no different. It's very, very hard because people don't want to lose anyone and we're no different. We want to get stronger. We have to weigh it all up really. Free agents are difficult because they've not played much football so they have to get up to speed.

"We're in all the markets but it's hard to do permanent ones at this time of year."

Q: A return to Hull awaits. How do you look back on your time there?

GM: "I had a really good time there. So many good people behind-the-scenes. The fans were brilliant although we didn't get to see them during the title win in Covid. I look back with fond memories and maybe little bits of 'what could have been?' especially that first season when we were just outside the play-offs at New Year.

"It became obvious the owners were going to be selling the club, we knew there'd be sales and we never recovered from the sales of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki. It was a nightmare four or five months. But we didn't sulk. We got ourselves back together and put a squad strong enough to win League One and then the following season we feel we left the club in a good place. I'm just looking forward to bringing my Doncaster team there and see how far we are from that level and we can test ourselves against proven Championship players."

Q: Are there any injuries ahead of Sunday?

GM: "We'll be missing Patrick Kelly unfortunately. He just picked up a thigh problem in training which will keep him out a couple of weeks. He just struck a ball and felt his thigh, which is frustrating. Richard Wood is getting closer. He was out training today and is probably a few weeks' away from fitness but apart from that, we're okay."