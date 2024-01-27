What Grant McCann said on Doncaster Rovers' "toothless" defeat to Stockport County

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here's everything Grant McCann said post-match:

VERDICT ON PERFORMANCE

"We didn't give ourselves a chance to start. We didn't get going first 15, 20 minutes of the game.

A dejected Grant McCann, during Doncaster's heavy defeat at home to Stockport. (Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"The goals are very soft in my opinion. Stockport are a good team but the three goals we gave them first half, it's two set-plays and an own goal. We made changes to freshen it up second half because I thought we looked lethargic and slow and we couldn't press. Their centre-halves kept stepping past us without any reaction but then we give ourselves an absolute mountain to climb 30 seconds after the restart with the fourth. The game felt it was gone then.

"I'm really frustrated and disappointed. I felt we didn't give ourselves any sort of chance to put our plan in place."

DID YOU SEE THIS COMING?

"It's been a theme this season. Being so good but then dropping to these levels. And I don't know why it is. We felt the week leading into this game was really good, one of the best we've had. I can't put my finger on why we look so slow out the blocks and lethargic. We didn't give ourselves an opportunity today. We looked a little bit toothless. We can only try and put it right on Tuesday."

CONCERNED WITH MANNER OF DEFEAT?

"The manner of the goals we conceded is concerning because they were really poor. We prepped players during the week but they scored two from corners. We didn't win the duels and then we give them a helping hand with the own goal. We have to sit and digest this as it was simply nowhere near the level we want to try and get to. It's a poor day and a hurtful defeat. My job is to get the players perked up ready for Tuesday night (At Bradford)."

CONFIDENCE AN ISSUE?

"We have to defend better. There's no question about that. We gave some fight second half but we were nowhere near. First half we never laid a glove on them. It was miles away from anywhere we need to be today. It's a poor day for everyone connected to the club."

TOO OFTEN HAVING TO CLIMB MOUNTAINS?

"It's about managing games. Players have to recognise these moments and it comes with understanding the game and your own role. We're working all the time to get better at those small margins."

WILL PLAYERS BE IN SUNDAY?

"Our plans will stay in-house. I'm not going to come out and tell our plans just because we got defeated. We'll focus and prepare for Tuesday. We feel, staff included, we've not turned up today."

STARTING TO WORRY?

"I just focus on the next game. It's all we can do. We'll let everyone else do that if they want to. We just focus on the team. Our next game is obviously Sutton but before that is Bradford, and we'll do our best for that."

THE FANS