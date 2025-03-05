What Grant McCann said on Bromley tactics, Doncaster Rovers profligacy and injuries

A transcript from Grant McCann's post-match media conference after Doncaster Rovers' 1-0 loss to Bromley.

Q: How do you assess that one?

GM: "We lost the game. We don't do the basis of footbal and that's why we conceded. I said to the players during the week they (Bromley) are a team that don't play any football. The ball goes into Michael Cheek, they get runners off and they're effective with it. That's their game plan and we struggled with it in the early part of the game.

"The goal was very, very disappointing because we know that's a big theme of what they're about. We coached the lads and showed stuff from analysis but we didn't stop the cross and didn't pick up in the box. But then after that the response was excellent.

"How we didn't score I don't know. We must have had a record amount of final third entries tonight, for us this season, but none of the chances went in for us. The keeper made some really good saves but we snatched at shots way too much rather than being calm and passing. I'm hoping our fans can see that we went for it, though. We had George Broadbent and Owen Bailey at centre-half at the end and we just went for the game. We're at that stage of the season. We weren't going to come here and hope for a point. We came to try and win."

Q: Did you always sense it would come down to fine margins?

GM: "I think if we take one of those chances early in the second half and we get the equaliser then we win the game. I really do think that. But we didn't so fair play to Bromley. They defended very well. But it was a dominant performance from us, it really was. Probably from 20 minutes onwards it was dominant. But I said if we keep showing that determination and that fight to try and score, we'll be in a really good place."

Q: What are you thinking when you've got two midfielders in defence at the end and you've thrown so many forward?

GM: "Apart from putting Ted (Sharman-Lowe) up front and leaving the goal wide open I don't know what else we could have done. I'm pleased with the players because they went for it and the fans were with us all game. I'm just frustrated because of the goal we conceded because it meant we had to scrap and scramble to get a result and that's just the way it was tonight."

Q: Does the manner of the defeat sting? How do they get up for the next game?

GM: "The players will be fine. We've got an honest group of players and they know why exactly we've lost this game tonight. When you come to places like Bromley you have to stop crosses. It's their game. They crossed too easily and the lad (Elerewe) arrives too easily into our six-yard box."

Q: How is everyone after a few went off injured?

GM: "I don't know. We'll see how Jay (McGrath), Joe (Olowu) and Jamie (Sterry) are. James Maxwell is obviously soldiering on. We've got Jack Senior back (from suspension) Saturday. We'll see how they are tomorrow when Dave (Rennie, head of medical) gives me an assessment of the knocks and bruises we got tonight. I've not had a chance to see Jay. As soon as he waved to bench we got him off. I had no time to go over and ask him what it was as we were just focused on the game so we'll see tomorrow."

Q: You must be sick of the sight of their goalkeeper Grant Smith?

GM: "The amount of chances we've had in these two games against Bromley - I mean how we haven't scored I'll never know. But it is what it is and we can't mope around. We've no time to mope around or feel disappointed. The focus is now on Swindon.

"We have to keep the focus on us on what will be a tough game."

Q: What did you make to the referee's performance?

GM: "George has gone up for the ball and I don't know whether his arms have gone up or whatever but he's up against Byron Webster. He's 6ft4 and he'll have had plenty of those (bumps) in his career.

"The one with Rob Street was embarrassing. He went to head the ball and he's got pushed. When you get pushed your arms automatically go up. And then Harry Clifton's is just a tackle. To get three bookings within the space of 10, 15 minutes or whatever it was, you're thinking here we go again. With an experienced Premier League referee (Bobby Madley), you're hoping he calms it down a wee bit. It was disappointing."