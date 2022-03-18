What Fleetwood Town's boss has been saying ahead of crucial Doncaster Rovers clash

Danny Andrew celebrates scoring Fleetwood Town's third in their 3-1 win over Doncaster Rovers at Highbury last season. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers’ next opponents have lost five on the bounce and have not won in 12 games.

The Cod Army, who are only hovering above the relegation zone courtesy of their goal difference, have also let three and two-goal leads slip at Portsmouth and Burton Albion in recent weeks.

Former Rovers left back Danny Andrew is the latest addition to their hefty casualty list after suffering a hamstring injury at Burton last weekend.

"You look at everything (when you get a lot of injuries) and it might just be a freak of nature that you get them all at the one time, but it is what it is and we need to keep our heads up and keep going,” said Crainey following his side’s last gasp defeat at Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

"It's challenging for me but whatever team I pick I believe we can win games of football, and we're so close and yet so far.

"I only hope we can cut out the mistakes and start winning games from now until the end of the season and I'm sure we will.

"I’m absolutely confident (we can survive),” he added.

"There are no negative thoughts in that sense. I believe in that group massively, if we can keep that intensity and cut out the mistakes, but we can't keep saying that for every game of football."

Fleetwood were 1-0 winners at the Eco-Power Stadium in January. They are currently four points better off than Rovers.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, Crainey said: “They are a good side, Doncaster, and we know it’s going to be a tough game as there is no easy games in League One.

"I think wins are just around the corner, I believe that, and the group believes as well. We just need to go and get those wins now.

“We need to be at it from the word go on Saturday as Doncaster are fighting for their lives at the same time so it’s going to be tough but I’m hoping that, with the quality we’ve got, we can nick it and take the three points.

"We deserved to get something out the Wycombe game but we never did. That’s the reality of it but I’m sure that we can bounce back from it against Doncaster.