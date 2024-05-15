What Doncaster Rovers' squad looks like now after retained list is published
and live on Freeview channel 276
Seven players will leave the club once their contracts expire, including popular midfielder Tommy Rowe. The 35-year-old is in his second spell at the club and departs having amassed 267 games for the club.
He is arguably the stand-out name on the list of players poised to leave. Jon Taylor heads for the exit door after an injury-ravaged five years at Rovers. The 31-year-old played just 19 games across the last two campaigns and he hasn't started a match since the opening day last August.
As for the other players leaving, there's no real surprise to see the likes of Ben Bottomley, Charlie Seaman and Liam Ravenhill depart with the young trio failing to break into the side during Grant McCann's time in charge.
Caolan Lavery was another whose inclusion on the list was expected, having not played in more than a year. Maxime Biamou did well in his short spell at the club but is another stalked by injuries.
As for those who remain, Rovers have a squad of 24 players as it stands. However that does include the trio of Luke Molyneux, Hakeeb Adelakun and Harrison Biggins, all of whom are considering contract offers put to them.
Young forward Deji Sotona is also part of the squad for the time being but has been made available for transfer. Here is how the Rovers squad looks after today's developments:
Goalkeepers
Louis Jones, Ian Lawlor
Defenders
Tom Anderson, Bobby Faulkner, James Maxwell, Jay McGrath, Joseph Olowu, Jack Senior, Jamie Sterry, Richard Wood
Midfielders
Owen Bailey, Harrison Biggins (*contract offer pending), George Broadbent, Ben Close, Jack Degruchy, Zain Westbrooke
Attackers
Hakeeb Adelakun (*contract offer pending), Jack Goodman, Kyle Hurst, Joe Ironside, Tavonga Kuleya, George Miller, Luke Molyneux (*contract offer pending), Deji Sotona (transfer-listed).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.