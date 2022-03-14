What Doncaster Rovers fans are saying on social media after the damaging loss to lowly Gillingham

Charlie Seaman and Mipo Odubeko battle for possession. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Once again Rovers tasted defeat on Saturday with large swathes of the fan base declaring it to be the final nail in the coffin.

In truth it was a pitiful performance – the efforts of the players in red and white failed to match the importance of the game.

An early Gillingham goal saw their heads drop immediately and the improved second half performance wasn’t enough either.

It was yet another embarrassing defeat in what has been an egregious season for Rovers – suffice to say, the fans were not happy. Here’s what they had to say.

@YorkshireLion_: It's the same empty rhetoric after every game. If you listen to the post match interview, does it sound like we are even in a relegation battle? Or that this was a must win game? No it does not.

@Ryandunphy95: Genuine question… why is Dodoo the scapegoat? Mipo has shown nothing at all in any game he’s played and yet again he strolled around doing nothing all game. Don’t get me wrong he’s not good but Mipo offers far less #DRFC

@RobSceneblog: It’s genuinely astonishing that despite how terrible Rovers have been all season, if Fleetwood lose on Tuesday and then we beat them on Saturday we’re somehow right back in it. Imagine if this shower stay up…

@AnthonyOgden98: Yesterday was the most uninterested I’ve ever been at a game boring below average football... we’re gonna struggle in League 2 if it carries on #drfc

@Gazz_DRFC: It's been the same for 12 months! No cutting edge in the final third. That's 3 managers and 12 or more different players. They can't all be rubbish, how do we change it?

@giblet0104: If I thought it would do any good, I'd have them all in for extra training in the morning.

@alexgibbings: Woeful display yet again, sleep walking into League 2.

@EdwardTroth: Literally every aspect of @drfc_official is rotten to the core. Going down again next season unless there are massive changes at the club!

@danielnice_7: Well, the chance was there. Watch us win at Fleetwood next week to prolong the agony.

@Joshuajames92: Just put the R next to our name and let’s be done with it. It’s actually embarrassing how bad we are.

@sbjblair: An awful game of football at the Eco Power today between two terrible teams. Only one had a game plan and it wasn't #DRFC.

@Reeeeeeeeeev: Horrendous today. Can’t do much more of watching McSheffrey’s team. Dragged us far below any level I’ve seen us in the last 10 years.

@FlamencoDave: Absolutely dreadful from start to finish! No fight or passion shown at all! Several players don’t care what happens as they won’t be here next season!!

@PaulWinterman: Every week it’s a bizarre team selection. If all the centre forwards are terrible, we certainly shouldn’t play both of them. Mipo is another Cukur. Dodoo leaves me speechless.