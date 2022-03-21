Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey.

Rovers avoided defeat on Saturday but many supporters felt it simply wasn’t enough at this stage of the season.

While most fans were understandably displeased with the result, others took solace in the fact that Rovers simply didn’t lose.

A loss against Fleetwood would have been catastrophic. However, given Rovers’ current plight, a point does little to alleviate the overarching problems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers remain four points from safety. Their chances of survival currently look remote but also far from impossible.

Swathes of fans took to Twitter to give their opinion following the game – here’s what they had to say.

@T_DRFC: Reading tweets from yesterday, seeing everyone raging about the performance I've realised I'm genuinely spent with rovers this season. Like I just don't care anymore.

@daniel_nice7: Surely this has gone beyond relegation now. We’re so bereft of form and confidence, we have to halt the slide down the pyramid. It has an existential feel to me. We must avoid being dragged into a scrap next season because losing is a habit that’s hard to shake.

@JColquhoun6: Donny dog for manager.

@djoftherovers: Awful performance, Hiwula still has no 1st touch, Rowe spends more time crying to ref than running the game, Reo has taken 2 months to fit in with rest of strikers and has lost all confidence, Mipo is dropped from worst squad we've had, I just feel for them who paid to watch that.

@NateJones1: Toothless & Clueless.

@BSOHB15: Dreadful!! GmS is out of his depth, that game was there for the taking but he was too scared of losing so just set up to defend for 2nd half! Get him out.

@BigGazLaw: Loads of DRFC rage on Twitter tonight. #EverybodyOut

@_Padge: Just get McSheffrey out. We are woeful. That was Sunday league to watch.

@aaron_challoner: And that my friends... Was absolutely dire! Barely any cutting edge in the second half. First half we edged it with not a lot of shots. I DEMAND an explanation from GMS on why Martin went off and not Hiwula, before Jordy was eventually substituted.

@Matt_Walker96: Gillingham looked dead and buried, then they appointed an experienced manager, now they’re out of the bottom 4. Take note @drfc_official.

@MattyDavies98_: What I’d do for Alfie May to come back!

@Jake_laughton: I’ve never in my lifetime seen a Rovers team, as unfit as this one. Had full weeks to prepare for last 3 games and we look shattered from the start. Never mind the ability, that’s not been there all season. And yet again somehow we’re still in with a chance of survival.

@RhysDRFC: No managerial quality, just vibes.

@AnthonyOwner: A point is far better than a defeat against another team in the relegation group.