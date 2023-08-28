Grant McCann expects a “very, very quiet” final week of the transfer window for Doncaster Rovers.

That’s despite the team losing two more players to injury last week, taking the number of squad members unavailable to McCann into double figures.

Tom Nixon and Sam Straughan-Brown are the latest players on the treatment table at Cantley Park, McCann revealed after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at MK Dons.

Still, McCann is expecting a “very, very quiet” week regarding incomings and outgoings after signing 12 players over the summer.

He said: "We are hoping and expecting (Harrison) Biggins, (Kyle) Hurst, Ben Close back in the next ten days or so, which will give us a real boost.”

Jack Goodman and Tavonga Kuleya were recalled from their loan spells at Gainsborough Trinity and Marske United respectively to provide Rovers with adequate cover following the latest injuries.

McCann said he would consider allowing them to leave on loan once the likes of Biggins, Hurst and Close return.

Tom Anderson will return to training on Monday. He has missed Doncaster’s last two matches after suffering a concussion against Mansfield.

McCann said: "It’s a complicated one, he is struggling to breathe through one of his nostrils.

"His nose is broke, he’s struggling to see out of his eye, there’s a lot going on with Tom at the minute.

"We hope and pray that we can find a mask he can play with, because we could do with him back.”

There was encouraging news on Nixon and Jon Taylor, who has missed the last four matches with a knee injury.

McCann said: “Tom shouldn’t be too long, it’s a calf strain.

"Jon has had some good news. We are hoping an injection does the trick and we can see him back in the next two or three weeks.”

Strikers Reo Griffiths and Caolan Lavery remain on the transfer list at Doncaster, although an exit for either player before 11pm on Friday appears increasingly unlikely.

Lavery is still working his way back to full fitness following a double operation on a persistent knee injury.