Kyle Knoyle is out of contract at the end of this season.

It is understood no fewer than 13 members of the current squad are out of contract at the end of the season, including key players Kyle Knoyle and stand-in skipper Tom Anderson.

Other players whose deals will expire include Jonathan Mitchell, Joseph Olowu, Adam Clayton, Ro-Shaun Williams, Kieran Agard, Ollie Younger, Charlie Seaman, Aidan Barlow, Louis Jones, Liam Ravenhill and Ben Bottomley.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: "We’ve had sit-downs discussing squad planning, players whose contracts we want to extend, potential players we could add to the squad to strengthen us.

"I think the discussions will grow into more detail as the season goes on."

Assist king Knoyle has laid on six goals from right wing-back this season, including two in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Grimsby Town.

Supporters are understandably keen for the club to extend his stay in DN4.

Schofield revealed he does not have a specific number of targets in mind for when the January transfer window opens.

Nor would he be drawn on the specifics of what he was looking for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked whether strengthening his forward line was a priority, Schofield said: "It’s an area every coach looks at, the ones that can really impact a game in an attacking sense.

"They are always something we look to add and strengthen the squad with.”

Rovers signed 11 players over the summer.