Doncaster beat Colchester United 1-0 in their final home game of the campaign thanks to Tommy Rowe’s first-half goal, which was their only effort on target in an end-of-season affair low on quality.

Rovers had chances to double their lead but were almost pegged back in the game’s final action when U’s striker John Akinde saw his half-volley kept out by a fine save from Louis Jones, who was one of five changes for the hosts.

Schofield, whose side had lost 10 of their last 14 fixtures before today, said: “It was relief more than enjoyment.

Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield.

"To get that win at this stage of the season was a big relief for me personally.

"I will never stop working hard, I will never stop fighting. I think today’s performance from the players showed that.”

Schofield declared himself pleased with the performance of his team despite Colchester enjoying the lion’s share of pressure and chances over 90 minutes.

Ben Garner’s troops posed a physical threat at the top end of the pitch through Akinde and often went direct in search of a goal.

He said: “I asked the lads to step up a level in terms of defending balls into the box, defending long, direct balls which we have faced a lot and come unstuck.

"Today we stepped up a level. We started the game really well then had a period after that when we conceded a lot of corners against but we defended them well."

"Even though we were under pressure a little bit I did feel we were controlling those situations.”

Doncaster moved up one place to fifteenth in League Two following a welcome win.

Schofield said: “It’s been a long time coming, we have been on a tough run.

"To get the win in the last home game of the season was really pleasing.

"I said to the lads ‘it’s not a lack of effort why we are losing games, it’s just been key moments’.”