What Danny Schofield said about Doncaster Rovers’ defeat to Salford City

Doncaster struggled to contain the Ammies on their first visit to the Peninsula Stadium as the home side produced no fewer than 20 efforts on goal.

Salford were aided by mistakes from Joseph Olowu and debutant goalkeeper Stuart Moore, which led to their first two goals, but more than deserved their win.

Schofield said: “It was a difficult game for us. I thought the better team overall won.

Doncaster's players react to the third goal.

"If you come to these places you know it’s going to be a tough challenge. To concede the first two goals on the back end of mistakes is difficult because it gives you an uphill challenge.”

Salford striker Callum Hendry robbed Olowu of possession on the edge of the box with 12 minutes gone, which allowed him to square for Luke Bolton to fire home.

Rovers’ response was almost instant, however, and two minutes later they levelled through George Miller’s 13th goal of the season.

But Salford kept coming and took the lead again when Moore dropped what should have been a routine catch from Stevie Mallan’s shot in the 38th minute and the ball trickled over the line.

The hosts continued their dominance after the break and Bolton put them 3-1 ahead just before the hour mark.

Schofield said: “For us to concede a third, that next goal was obviously vital and important for us to get a foothold in the game.

"We wanted to try and be on the front foot. But Salford are a good team and they created some good moments against us today.”

Doncaster could have cut the gap between themselves and the top seven to three points with a game in hand had they won in Greater Manchester.

Instead, the gap to the play-offs now stands at nine points with 10 games to go this season.

Schofield said: “We saw this game as an important one.

"We knew a defeat would be really damaging. We have got to brush ourselves down and assess this one really quickly then move onto Tuesday.”