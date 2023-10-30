Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Doncaster Rovers winger had been on the pitch for just four minutes against Grimsby on Saturday when he drew a foul which led to the match-winning penalty.

Hurst, who scored eight goals in his debut season for Doncaster last term, was making his return to the side after recovering from a thigh injury which had kept him out for much of the campaign so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers boss McCann told The Free Press: “We felt he could give us a little spark and were pleased he came on and did that.

Kyle Hurst challenges for the ball against Grimsby.

"I said to the boys in the changing room: ‘the subs made a great impact and what a player we have got coming back, he’s helped us win the game today’.”

Joe Ironside scored his eighth goal of the season from the penalty spot in what was Rovers’ only effort on target after Hurst was fouled.

McCann revealed he has not set his strikers a goal target for the season, adding: “I just want them to get as many chances and goals as they possibly can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some games they are not at their best but they continue to work hard, that’s all we can ask for.”

McCann also insisted Hurst would not be rushed back despite injuries to two other wide players in Luke Molyneux and Tyler Roberts.

Molyneux was forced off in the first half on Saturday, while Roberts has missed Doncaster's last four games.

McCann said: “Usually with these sort of things they will settle down over the next couple of days.