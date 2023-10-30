News you can trust since 1925
‘What a player we have got coming back’: Returning hero hailed by Doncaster Rovers boss

Grant McCann hailed Kyle Hurst’s instant impact on his return from injury.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:45 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:45 GMT
The Doncaster Rovers winger had been on the pitch for just four minutes against Grimsby on Saturday when he drew a foul which led to the match-winning penalty.

Hurst, who scored eight goals in his debut season for Doncaster last term, was making his return to the side after recovering from a thigh injury which had kept him out for much of the campaign so far.

Rovers boss McCann told The Free Press: “We felt he could give us a little spark and were pleased he came on and did that.

Kyle Hurst challenges for the ball against Grimsby.Kyle Hurst challenges for the ball against Grimsby.
Kyle Hurst challenges for the ball against Grimsby.

"I said to the boys in the changing room: ‘the subs made a great impact and what a player we have got coming back, he’s helped us win the game today’.”

Joe Ironside scored his eighth goal of the season from the penalty spot in what was Rovers’ only effort on target after Hurst was fouled.

McCann revealed he has not set his strikers a goal target for the season, adding: “I just want them to get as many chances and goals as they possibly can.

"Some games they are not at their best but they continue to work hard, that’s all we can ask for.”

McCann also insisted Hurst would not be rushed back despite injuries to two other wide players in Luke Molyneux and Tyler Roberts.

Molyneux was forced off in the first half on Saturday, while Roberts has missed Doncaster's last four games.

McCann said: “Usually with these sort of things they will settle down over the next couple of days.

"Tyler Roberts has had similar issues.”

