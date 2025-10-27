'We've taken a lot of abuse...' - Grant McCann defends his Doncaster Rovers players amid winless run

Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has gone in to bat for his side after their winless league run stretched to seven games last weekend.

Rovers haven't tasted victory in League One since the home success over Bradford City back on September 6. That said, the 1-1 draw down at Reading on Saturday was considered by many to be a vast improvement on recent performances.

Billy Sharp opened the scoring before the Royals' Kamari Doyle struck from range to earn a share of the spoils. Despite seeing their wait for a three-point haul continue, McCann believes some harsh words have been thrown his team's way in recent times given the fact they are still healthily-placed after almost a third of the campaign. Rovers are on 18 points from 14 matches – six shy of the play-offs and a further two adrift of pace-setters Cardiff.

"What are we, eight points off the top of the league?" said the Northern Irishman post-match in Berkshire. "That's how tight the division is. We know if can put a run together of wins or a run of six or seven without defeat we can put ourselves right back in the mix again.

"I think we've taken a lot of abuse and stick over the last few weeks. But one thing about me and this changing room is that only makes us stronger. You learn a lot more when you're not winning than when you're not.

"So that will make me be better and hopefully make this group better."

Attentions now turn towards the FA Cup with a first round trip to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday. Rovers reached the fourth round last term, losing out to eventual winners Crystal Palace.