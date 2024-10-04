Owen Bailey has enjoyed a good start to the season for Doncaster Rovers.Owen Bailey has enjoyed a good start to the season for Doncaster Rovers.
Owen Bailey has enjoyed a good start to the season for Doncaster Rovers.

We've had a good think about it and selected this side as League Two's team of the season - including players from Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, MK Dons and Bromley

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Oct 2024, 06:00 GMT
It’s not been easy, but we’ve had a good think and selected this side for League Two’s team of the season so far.

t was a tough selection process with a number of players already standing out around the league after the opening games.

But we have narrowed it down and come up with this team, based on a 4-4-2 formation.

It is a team which features one Spireites player, who has been in great form during the club’s decent start to the season.

Have your say on our selections via our social media channels.

Get more Spireites news, here.

Position: Keeper Club: Notts County

1. SHREWSBURY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Alex Bass of Sunderland gestures during the FA Cup Third Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Sunderland at Montgomery Waters Meadow on January 07, 2023 in Shrewsbury, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Position: Keeper Club: Notts County Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Right-back Club: Gillingham

2. Robbie McKenzie

Position: Right-back Club: Gillingham Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Central defender Club: Crewe Alexandra

3. Mickey Demetriou

Position: Central defender Club: Crewe Alexandra Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Central defender Club: MK Dons

4. Joe Tomlinson

Position: Central defender Club: MK Dons Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoBradford CityMK DonsBromleySpireites
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice