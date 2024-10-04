t was a tough selection process with a number of players already standing out around the league after the opening games.

But we have narrowed it down and come up with this team, based on a 4-4-2 formation.

It is a team which features one Spireites player, who has been in great form during the club’s decent start to the season.

Have your say on our selections via our social media channels.

Get more Spireites news, here.

1 . SHREWSBURY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Alex Bass of Sunderland gestures during the FA Cup Third Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Sunderland at Montgomery Waters Meadow on January 07, 2023 in Shrewsbury, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Position: Keeper Club: Notts County Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Mickey Demetriou Position: Central defender Club: Crewe Alexandra Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales