The strike duo helped themselves to a goal and an assist each in Doncaster's 2-0 win over Crawley Town on Tuesday night.

Both players also scored for the second successive game as Rovers picked up their fourth win in five contests.

Faal, who now has three goals for Doncaster, said: "I love working with him up top. When I score, I want him to score and when he scores he wants me to score.

Mo Faal (far right) heads at goal for Doncaster Rovers

"That's a great connection to have. It's a great partnership."

Ironside set up Faal for the opening goal against Crawley before converting from the penalty spot in the second half after the on-loan West Brom youngster, 20, was fouled.

Faal, who stands at 6ft 5in, said: "Props to Joe because that ball was absolutely great.

"All I had to do was guide it into the net.

"He was always going to take the penalty. I'm not going to take the ball off him. He's big Joe, what am I going to do?

"Everyone backs him to score, he was always going to be the one to step up and take it and show what he can do.”

The pair’s physical presence has given Doncaster a far greater threat at the top end of the pitch this term.

Faal added: "He’s so good at that and if he’s not doing it I can.

“I’m so grateful to someone like him because I can learn a lot from him, we have similar games.”

Faal admitted it took him time to find his feet in his first Football League loan after what he called a “rough start”.

He took six matches to net his first Rovers goal now has three in his last six appearances following some individual work with the coaching staff on the training ground.

Faal said: "Maybe I was getting a bit frustrated a bit in matches for not scoring.

"I feel a lot more confident, that’s what goals do for you.

"There's always that fear in terms of ‘can you do it, can you not do it?’.

He added: "Once you start getting the goals you start to settle the nerves.

"I was actually getting nervous before the Wrexham game (Faal’s first goal) because I hadn’t scored but I scored and was like ‘I can breathe’.”

Faal was reinstated to the starting XI by Rovers chief Grant McCann for Tuesday’s clash after being dropped against Barrow at the weekend.

There were no hard feelings and Faal’s response to being left out has been perfect, with two goals in as many games.

Faal, who has relocated to Doncaster from the Midlands for the duration of his season-long stay, said: “Me and the gaffer always speak, he told me I wasn’t going to start.

"I know the gaffer has got faith in me, I’m glad I could repay him.

"He’s got my back and I have got his as well, I’m alright with his decisions.”

Faal added: "We have conversations all the time, even if it’s not about football.