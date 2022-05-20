Were you at Wembley? Spot yourself in our fan gallery from Doncaster Rovers' play-off final win over Leeds United in 2008

Beating Leeds United at Wembley in the play-off final, courtesy of a brilliant diving header from James Hayter, sent Rovers back into the second tier for the first time in half a century.

This weekend will see Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers do battle in the League One play-off final – so we’ve taken the opportunity to reminisce about happier times at Rovers!

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery from May 25, 2008?

1. Rovers fans Rovers supporters Chelsie Ryalls, 15 and Tiffany Ryalls, 11, of South Elmsall at Wembley Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales

2. Rovers fans Rovers supporters Callum Wiffen, 13 and James Padgett, 12, both of Armthorpe, at Wembley in 2008 Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales

3. Rovers fans Rovers fans Leslie Dlamimi, of Doncaster and Dave Haith, of Bentley, on Wembley Way Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales

4. Rovers fans Rovers fans outside Wembley Stadium. Back (l-r) Angela Farrar, Debbie Armstrong, Josh Sullivan, 11, Ian Sullivan and Stuart Farrar. Front (l-r) Katie Farrar, eight, Tyler Armstrong, 11 and Jack Farrar, 11, all of Rossington. Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales