Doncaster Rovers fans celebrate victory over Leeds United in the League One play-off final at Wembley

Were you at Wembley? Spot yourself in our fan gallery from Doncaster Rovers' play-off final win over Leeds United in 2008

It was one of the greatest days in the history of Doncaster Rovers and gave supporters memories to last a lifetime.

By Sportsdesk
Friday, 20th May 2022, 7:28 pm

Beating Leeds United at Wembley in the play-off final, courtesy of a brilliant diving header from James Hayter, sent Rovers back into the second tier for the first time in half a century.

This weekend will see Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers do battle in the League One play-off final – so we’ve taken the opportunity to reminisce about happier times at Rovers!

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery from May 25, 2008?

1. Rovers fans

Rovers supporters Chelsie Ryalls, 15 and Tiffany Ryalls, 11, of South Elmsall at Wembley

Photo: Marie Caley

Photo Sales

2. Rovers fans

Rovers supporters Callum Wiffen, 13 and James Padgett, 12, both of Armthorpe, at Wembley in 2008

Photo: Marie Caley

Photo Sales

3. Rovers fans

Rovers fans Leslie Dlamimi, of Doncaster and Dave Haith, of Bentley, on Wembley Way

Photo: Marie Caley

Photo Sales

4. Rovers fans

Rovers fans outside Wembley Stadium. Back (l-r) Angela Farrar, Debbie Armstrong, Josh Sullivan, 11, Ian Sullivan and Stuart Farrar. Front (l-r) Katie Farrar, eight, Tyler Armstrong, 11 and Jack Farrar, 11, all of Rossington.

Photo: Marie Caley

Photo Sales
WembleyLeeds UnitedLeague OneWycombe Wanderers
Next Page
Page 1 of 6