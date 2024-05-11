'We're in negotiations' - Doncaster Rovers hoping for speedy resolution over contracts as deadline given

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grant McCann says focus will quickly shift to next season, once the scars of their play-off defeat have healed.

Doncaster Rovers lost out on penalties to Crewe Alexandra in heartbreaking fashion at the Eco-Power Stadium. It was a bitter blow and another shoot-out loss in the play-offs for McCann as Rovers boss following a similar outcome back in 2019.

Whilst admitting emotions are likely to be high for the rest of the weekend - "It's a bit raw at the minute, I think it will take longer than a few days," - McCann did allude to having one eye already on the 2024-25 campaign.

And one of the big issues in his in-tray is the looming contract decisions that need to be made on a number of first team players. The list includes key men such as Luke Molyneux and Harrison Biggins, with their current terms soon to expire.

McCann said: "A lot of players have signed new contracts and we're also in negotiations with two or three of them still.

"Now this (play-offs) is done we'll put deadlines on the players to say yes or no. Ultimately if it gets to that deadline and we haven't agreed anything, we can't wait forever.

"I need to get the boys back in again on possibly Tuesday. I'll give everyone a few days to settle.

"I need to have a think about what I need to do with some of the players.

"We're pretty sure in terms of what we need. Every time a window shuts we work to the next one. We've been a little bit ahead of the game in terms of that.

"The only thing it does do, if we'd got into League One we'd have had certain better options, that's just a given.