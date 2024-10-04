'Weird feeling' - Doncaster Rovers man breaks silence as he prepares for Grimsby Town return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry Clifton takes an elongated pause before considering his response.

The Doncaster Rovers midfielder was asked by the Free Press what emotion he was feeling ahead of a reunion with Grimsby Town, the club where he spent 17 years, this weekend.

Clifton made more than 250 appearances for the Mariners, experiencing two promotions and a relegation with his boyhood club.

That long association ended this summer with Rovers winning the race for his signature after his contract at Grimsby ran down.

"It's just a weird feeling," the 26-year-old says ahead of his first trip back to Blundell Park.

"I'm obviously looking forward to seeing some familiar faces but it's football and I've got a job to do. It'd be bad of me if I was thinking anything else as I'd only be letting the gaffer, my teammates and the fans down.

"I am looking forward to it though. It's always an entertaining game. It's a game that's come around quick. They're obviously doing really well. It'll be a weird experience for me but it's one I need to get used to."

Returning to a ground you once called home is a unique experience for every player who does so, and to that end Clifton is unsure of what reception he'll get given the rivalry between the two clubs.

"I think it could be a mixed bag but obviously it's not about me," he says conservatively. "Football moves on quick doesn't it and they'll be wanting three points as do I. That's just how it is. Hopefully I do get a decent reception, but we'll see."

As well as bragging rights up for grabs Rovers have an extra motivation to claim the victory. Grant McCann's side can go joint-top of the division before the 3pm games kick-off.

"I wasn't aware that was the case," says Clifton, whose second goal of the campaign was enough to see off plucky Barrow midweek. "But it makes it even more exciting and it's an extra motivation I guess."