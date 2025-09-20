'We went for the throat' - AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson on win at Doncaster Rovers

Wimbledon's Myles Hippolyte celebrates scoring his team's winning goal. Pic: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD.

AFC Wimbledon chief Johnnie Jackson hailed his side as "outstanding" after their come-from-behind win at Doncaster Rovers.

After a dour first half it was Rovers who struck first through skipper Owen Bailey. But two errors from the hosts played their part in Wimbledon's goals, scored by Ryan Johnson and Myles Hippolyte.

"I thought we were outstanding, with and without the ball," Jackson reflected. "I thought our shape was excellent, limiting a really good team to not too many chances. I thought we contained their threats pretty well.

"They scored a goal and Joe Lewis had to go off the pitch, so we're down to ten and they have the extra body for the set-piece, but we should still defend it better.

AFC Wimbledon chief Johnnie Jackson. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

“We gave ourselves a little bit to do in the game, but the response was brilliant. I felt like when they scored, that was probably the only period in the game, 10-15 minutes there, where they were really on top.

“So, to snap ourselves out of that and come again, get the equaliser and then to go on and win it. We showed intent, when we equalised, it wasn’t let's sit in and play for the draw - we went for the throat.

“We got two and even when we went 2-1 up, we were going for a third as well, but we saw it out and defended it brilliantly.

"We've had some good games, really close games with Donny, so to come here and get that win, we need to enjoy that."

Rovers will now switch their attentions to a midweek Carabao Cup trip to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.