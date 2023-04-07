Rovers’ miserable run of form continued at Priestfield as Tom Nichols’ goal just before half time was enough to secure the home side a 1-0 victory.

Injury-hit and out of form Doncaster have now won just one of their last ten games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Schofield’s much-changed side – missing several regular starters including captain Tom Anderson – offered more threat going forward and made the Gills work hard for their win.

Luke Molyneux competes for the ball. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Ben Nelson, Adam Long and Bobby Faulkner formed a very young back three, while youth team striker Jack Goodman was handed his first league start.

Schofield said: "The result is obviously the result and that’s the most disappointing thing. That’s the deciding factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But in terms of performance levels there were a lot of aspects I was really pleased with – how competitive we were, how good we were in the duals, how we stood up to the physical test which Gillingham always pose.

"Some of the football we played to create some good opportunities was really pleasing but it’s always difficult to be speak positively after a loss.”

He added: "The manner in which we’ve conceded the goal is disappointing because we’re fully aware of that threat.

"It’s a long throw and we’ve set up to defend the first contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s difficult to always win the first contact against such physical players but the second contact is the disappointing one where we needed to be marking the player.”

Neutral observers in the press box felt Rovers did not deserve to lose the game.

"That doesn’t ease my pain of losing football games,” said Schofield.

"We’ll continue to work hard. We know we’re in a tough moment in terms of results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But that gives us more confidence with the positiveness of the performance.

"We’ll keep working hard until the end of the season.”