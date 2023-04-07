News you can trust since 1925
'We know we're in a tough moment' - Danny Schofield responds to Doncaster Rovers' defeat at Gillingham

Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield said his players could take confidence from their performance at Gillingham – despite the disappointing result.

Paul Goodwin
Published 7th Apr 2023, 20:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 20:52 BST

Rovers’ miserable run of form continued at Priestfield as Tom Nichols’ goal just before half time was enough to secure the home side a 1-0 victory.

Injury-hit and out of form Doncaster have now won just one of their last ten games.

However, Schofield’s much-changed side – missing several regular starters including captain Tom Anderson – offered more threat going forward and made the Gills work hard for their win.

Luke Molyneux competes for the ball. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTDLuke Molyneux competes for the ball. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
Ben Nelson, Adam Long and Bobby Faulkner formed a very young back three, while youth team striker Jack Goodman was handed his first league start.

Schofield said: "The result is obviously the result and that’s the most disappointing thing. That’s the deciding factor.

"But in terms of performance levels there were a lot of aspects I was really pleased with – how competitive we were, how good we were in the duals, how we stood up to the physical test which Gillingham always pose.

"Some of the football we played to create some good opportunities was really pleasing but it’s always difficult to be speak positively after a loss.”

He added: "The manner in which we’ve conceded the goal is disappointing because we’re fully aware of that threat.

"It’s a long throw and we’ve set up to defend the first contact.

“It’s difficult to always win the first contact against such physical players but the second contact is the disappointing one where we needed to be marking the player.”

Neutral observers in the press box felt Rovers did not deserve to lose the game.

"That doesn’t ease my pain of losing football games,” said Schofield.

"We’ll continue to work hard. We know we’re in a tough moment in terms of results.

"But that gives us more confidence with the positiveness of the performance.

"We’ll keep working hard until the end of the season.”

Rovers remain 12th in League Two. They host Grimsby Town on Monday.

Gillingham