'We got our gameplan right' - Grant McCann's verdict on Doncaster Rovers' win at Fleetwood

Grant McCann was happy to get the three points at Fleetwood on Wednesday.

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann was delighted his side got back to winning ways after a manic six-goal affair at Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers are back up to third after a 4-2 win on the Fylde coast, with five of the goals coming in the first half. Kyle Hurst, Owen Bailey and Billy Sharp all found the net in the first 45 minutes, after Fleetwood had twice fought back to parity.

But an own goal from Rhys Bennett, under pressure from Jay McGrath, increased Rovers’ buffer midway through the second half and that stubbed out any further comeback from the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking post-match, McCann said: “"It’s never easy coming here. I think I’ve only ever won once here in all the times I’ve come as a manager. We had to make sure we got our gameplan right and we did that. We pressed well, especially the front two.

"I’m pleased we’ve got back to winning ways. Our first goal is a really good bit of calmness by Joe Ironside to find Hursty and then it’s a good finish. The second one is a diving header which was great after a good ball. The third one Joe has intercepted it and found Billy who does what he does best. And then the fourth one, it's good to score from a set-play.

"This was our third away game in just over a week but it was the toughest one by far.”

McCann was particularly unhappy with the award of Fleetwood’s first goal, saying: “The first one, he’s two yards offside. I’ve spoke to both the linesman and the referee after the game. This is why we’re frustrated. Their lad is standing two yards offside and how the linesman can’t see it, I don’t know. It’s frustrating. The second one was poor from us. We didn’t get around on the far side of the pitch and let their lad in. Players need to come round and pull in. It was just miscommunication. It was good play from Fleetwood, but ultimately it was down to us.”

Rovers are back at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, at home to Cheltenham Town.