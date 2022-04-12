'We gave everything' - Doncaster Rovers Belles miss out on promotion to third tier
Doncaster Rovers Belles’ faint promotion hopes were ended by a 1-1 draw at Long Eaton United on Sunday.
By Paul Goodwin
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 11:32 am
Charlotte Dinsdale’s smart finish cancelled out the hosts’ opener but, despite their pressure, the Belles could not find a winner.
Boldmere St Michaels have been crowned FAWNL Division One Midlands champions.
They have a five-point advantage at the top with one game left to play.
Boss Andy Butler tweeted: “We’ve tried as a squad! Unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be (not through the lack of trying). We gave everything.
“Thank you to everyone who’s backed us throughout the season.”
Belles conclude their season at Solihull Moors on May 1.