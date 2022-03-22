'We do believe!" - Jordy Hiwula thinking positive as Doncaster Rovers battle for League One survival

Jordy Hiwula

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said he thought only ‘some’ of his players believed they could still beat the drop following the recent home defeat to Gillingham.

But Hiwula, who made his first start since January 8 in Saturday’s goalless draw at Fleetwood, is adamant his teammates are thinking positively as Rovers’ difficult season reaches its climax.

Rovers, who have failed to score in their last three games, are four points from safety with seven games left to play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We really believe we can get out of this you know,” Hiwula told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“I think at one point we were 11 or 12 points off [safety] and we’ve closed the gap massively.

“There’s seven games left to go so we just need to give our all for the next seven games and see what happens.”

Hiwula returned to action as a substitute against Gillingham after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

McSheffrey was also hoping the 27-year-old striker would come back refreshed after becoming a target of some fans’ frustrations prior to his injury.

“It’s been difficult,” said Hiwula. “I was out for two months.

“I’ve been going to all the games supporting the lads and I feel the lads have done well in a lot of the games.

“For any of the players – if they’re out injured or not in the squad – everyone’s trying to support each other.

“I don’t think the fans have seen the best of me yet but there’s seven games to go and I’m going to give my all for those seven games and see it where it takes me.”

Hiwula, who signed for Rovers on a two-year deal last summer, has scored one goal in 24 appearances this season.