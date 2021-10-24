'We deserved something from the game' - How Cheltenham boss Michael Duff reacted to Doncaster Rovers defeat
Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff felt his side deserved something from the game after losing an eventful match 3-2 to Doncaster Rovers.
Rovers finally found their shooting boots to lead 3-0 thanks to goals from Joe Dodoo, Tom Anderson and Rodrigo Vilca but were left hanging on following an Alfie May-inspired Town comeback.
Liam Sercombe saw a penalty saved by Pontus Dahlberg but second half substitute May and fellow former Rovers striker Andy Williams both found the net to ensure a nervy finish.
"We missed two really big chances at 0-0 and if you come here at the minute and you go 1-0 up it's a different game,” said Duff.
“We have to do lots of parts of the game better, but ultimately we've missed a penalty and hit the crossbar twice and been beaten by an odd goal, so we deserved something of the game, yes.
“We had 20 shots away from home and I don't think we've been great.
“We've been done on a corner and a set play, which is disappointing. If we could have got them in at 1-0, I'd have backed us to come back, so that was the real frustration.
“Credit to them because they went on, didn't sit on two and got the third. That's what won it for them. They'll be pleased with certain aspects of their game, but we are disappointed with quite a bit of ours.”