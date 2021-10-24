'We deserved something from the game' - How Cheltenham boss Michael Duff reacted to Doncaster Rovers defeat

Matt Smith finds himself under pressure. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers finally found their shooting boots to lead 3-0 thanks to goals from Joe Dodoo, Tom Anderson and Rodrigo Vilca but were left hanging on following an Alfie May-inspired Town comeback.

Liam Sercombe saw a penalty saved by Pontus Dahlberg but second half substitute May and fellow former Rovers striker Andy Williams both found the net to ensure a nervy finish.

"We missed two really big chances at 0-0 and if you come here at the minute and you go 1-0 up it's a different game,” said Duff.

“We have to do lots of parts of the game better, but ultimately we've missed a penalty and hit the crossbar twice and been beaten by an odd goal, so we deserved something of the game, yes.

“We had 20 shots away from home and I don't think we've been great.

“We've been done on a corner and a set play, which is disappointing. If we could have got them in at 1-0, I'd have backed us to come back, so that was the real frustration.