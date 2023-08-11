‘We are devastated’: Doncaster Rovers confirm serious injury to midfielder

The academy graduate, who had been attracting interest from clubs hoping to sign him on loan, was injured in Doncaster’s behind-closed-doors friendly at Huddersfield last week.

Ravenhill ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), Doncaster’s assistant boss Cliff Byrne confirmed on Friday morning.

Ravenhill’s dad, ex-Rovers midfielder Ricky, posted on social media: “As a family we are devastated and can’t believe how cruel professional sport can be.

Doncaster Rovers' Liam Ravenhill tackles Port Vale's Oliver Arblaster during pre-season.

"After digesting the initial heartbreak and getting his head around two upcoming operations and up to a year’s worth of recovery, Liam has adapted to this situation better than I ever could imagine and has been so positive about the next stages, recovering and how to keep himself busy.”

Ravenhill jnr has made 19 appearances for Doncaster since signing his first professional contract in 2021.

He was given a 12-month extension earlier this year after loan spells with Blyth Spartans and Spennymoor Town in the National League North.

The 20-year-old finished last season with nine appearances in League Two under his belt after being given an extended chance to impress in the first team upon returning to the club.

Byrne told The Free Press: "It’s really unfortunate for Liam, we are gutted for him.

"It’s part and parcel of football, no-one likes to pick up those sorts of injuries but we will get right behind him and around him and support him going forward.

"It will be a process, but we will give him all the support he needs."

On the timescale for his return, which Ravenhill senior estimated to be up to 12 months, Byrne said: "There hasn’t been anything defiant on that, we have got to get the specialist’s opinion.

"I’m not overly qualified to speak about it, you have got to let it settle down then allow the specialist to have a look.

"We are hopeful it’s going to be less than that but historically those types of injuries have kept people out for that period of time.”

Elsewhere, Byrne confirmed Kyle Hurst will travel with his teammates to Newport, having missed Doncaster’s first two games of the season through injury.